Hong Kong researchers: Patient contracted Covid-19 twice in 5 months

According to a report in the New York Times, a patient who recovered from the coronavirus several months ago has contracted the virus a second time.

Researchers in Hong Kong reported that the otherwise young and healthy patient first caught the illness four-and-a-half months ago, recovered, and is now sick again. This lends more support to the theory already posited by scientists in several countries, that immunity to Covid-19 wanes extremely quickly - and this will also have important implications for vaccine development.

Until now, it was assumed that any vaccine for coronavirus could be seasonal (i.e. yearly, as is the flu shot) but if this report is confirmed, it would mean that an annual vaccine might not be sufficient, especially for vulnerable populations.