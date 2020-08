15:58 Reported News Briefs Elul 4, 5780 , 24/08/20 Elul 4, 5780 , 24/08/20 15 killed in double bombing in the Philippines Read more Motorcycle bomb and suicide bomber detonated in front of grocery store in city of Jolo, killing 7 soldiers, 6 civilians, and a policeman. ► ◄ Last Briefs