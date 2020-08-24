Prosecution appeals lenient sentence, acquittal in cases against Moshe Ivgy

The state prosecution has filed an appeal in the Haifa District Court against the acquittal due to insufficient certainty of guilt in the case of actor Moshe Ivgy, on the two charges for which he was indicted - indecent acts and sexual harassment.

In addition, the prosecution has appealed the leniency of the sentence imposed on Ivgy for his conviction for committing indecent acts - six months of community service work and compensation of ten thousand shekels to the plaintiff.