13:17 Reported News Briefs Elul 4, 5780 , 24/08/20 Elul 4, 5780 , 24/08/20 Pompeo: Exploring possibility of military equipment for UAE After his meeting with Israeli PM Netanyahu, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said: "We are exploring the possibility of providing the Emirates with the military equipment it needs to defend itself against Iran, and we will do this while preserving Israel's qualitative advantage." ► ◄ Last Briefs