Herzliya: Police save 19 year old carried out to sea

The Israel Police Maritime Police Unit received a report of a 19-year-old man who entered the sea in a place where it was forbidden to bathe, and was swept into the sea, eye contact with him lost.

Upon receiving the report, the Tel Aviv Maritime Police team rushed to the scene and conducted extensive searches at sea, until the young man was located hundreds of meters from the shoreline, exhausted.

Upon locating him, the police pulled the young man out of the water, put him on the police ship, gave him first aid and took him to Herzliya Marina for medical treatment.