08:47 Reported News Briefs Elul 4, 5780 , 24/08/20 Elul 4, 5780 , 24/08/20 Report: Hamas launches war against Israel on Erdogan's orders According to a report by the Greek Pentapostagma site reported by BulgarianMilitary.com, Hamas launched a war against Israel on Erdogan's orders, as the Turkish president and the leader of a Palestinian Arab terrorist organization were meeting in Istanbul.