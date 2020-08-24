|
07:52
Reported
News BriefsElul 4, 5780 , 24/08/20
Minister Peretz: Netanyahu won't find a more decent partner than Gantz
Minister Amir Peretz said this morning in an interview with Galei Tzahal that "the danger of elections in the immediate term of the next three months has passed, but it exists."
He said, "We have an orderly agreement, each clause was examined to create stability. Why is Netanyahu looking for ways to circumvent the agreement? He will not find a more decent partner than Gantz, who has not moved an inch."
Last Briefs