07:37 Reported News Briefs Elul 4, 5780 , 24/08/20 Elul 4, 5780 , 24/08/20 Ask the Rabbi: Where did the term 'wandering Jew' originate? Read more Topics in Judaism: The Wandering Jew, reading Pirkei Avot, the month of Elul ► ◄ Last Briefs