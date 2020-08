07:36 Reported News Briefs Elul 4, 5780 , 24/08/20 Elul 4, 5780 , 24/08/20 Thousands of Israelis strike in wake of gang rape of 16-year-old Read more Workers across Israel hold brief mid-day strike, walking off the job to protest gang rape of 16-year-old in Eilat. ► ◄ Last Briefs