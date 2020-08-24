Iran: IAEA chief's visit has nothing to do with US 'snapback'

Iran said Sunday that a visit this week by the head of the UN’s atomic watchdog agency to Tehran has nothing to do with a US push to impose so-called “snapback” sanctions on Iran, The Associated Press reports.

On Saturday, it was announced that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi will head to Tehran next week to press Iranian authorities for access to sites where the country is thought to have stored or used undeclared nuclear material.