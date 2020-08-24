|
Iran: Pilots were alive after missile hit Ukrainian plane
The black boxes of a Ukrainian airliner which was downed in Tehran this past January have revealed the pilots were still alive after the first of two missiles hit the plane, Iranian officials said Sunday, according to AFP.
The Boeing 737, bound for Kiev, was hit by two ground-to-air missiles and crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8. All 176 aboard were killed.
