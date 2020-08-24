Kisch: Blue and White must accept the Hauser outline

Deputy Health Minister MK Yoav Kisch (Likud) on Sunday night expressed hopes that the Blue and White party will accept MK Zvi Hauser's compromise proposal and that the Knesset will not dissolve on Monday.

“I believe and hope that the State of Israel is on the path to stability and economic budgetary certainty. Blue and White must accept the Hauser outline,” said Kisch, who called on Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi:" Put the good of the state and the solution of the economic and health crisis first. It's time to get it together! This is a time for national responsibility and not for political games."