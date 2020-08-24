WJC condemns attack on head of Austria’s Jewish community

World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder on Sunday sharply denounced a Shabbat attack on Elie Rosen, the president of the Jewish community of Graz, Austria, and expressed his appreciation to the Austrian authorities for their prompt and unequivocal condemnation of the incident and enforcement of tighter security at Jewish institutions in Austria.

An unknown assailant attacked Rosen with a club on the premises of the Graz synagogue. Rosen managed to find refuge in his car and was unhurt.