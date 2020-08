03:13 Reported News Briefs Elul 4, 5780 , 24/08/20 Elul 4, 5780 , 24/08/20 Moroccan PM rejects normalization with Israel Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Dine El Otmani on Sunday rejected any normalization of relations with Israel. “We refuse any normalization with the Zionist entity because this emboldens it to go further in breaching the rights of the Palestinian people,” El Otmani told his Islamist PJD party, according to Reuters. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs