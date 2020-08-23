Blue and White to Netanyahu: Tell the public what was said in negotiations

The Blue and White party responded on Sunday night to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's statement that he accepts MK Zvi Hauser's compromise that will prevent the dissolution of the Knesset.

"We call on Netanyahu to keep his promise - prevent elections and keep the agreement, and to work for the health, security and security of the citizens of Israel. It's time to tell the public what was also said in the negotiating rooms, there is one truth and you do not play with it - no tricks," said Benny Gantz's party.