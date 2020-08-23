Democratic Senator: 'Russians are trying to interfere in our elections'

Virginia Senator Mark Warner, the top ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, has called on the intelligence community to divulge more information on Russia's attempts to interfere in the upcoming 2020 presidential election so that Americans aren't "unwittingly" being used in a "Russian disinformation campaign," NBC News reports.

Warner noted that a counterintelligence report from earlier this month found that "the Russians are back trying to interfere in our elections ... they have a disinformation, misinformation campaign targeted against Vice President Biden."

The report Warner was referring to was released by the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, Bill Evanina, who concluded that “Russia is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former Vice President Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia 'establishment.”

The report also alleged that China "prefers that President Trump — whom Beijing sees as unpredictable — does not win reelection.”