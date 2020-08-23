Health Minister Edelstein calls on Benny Gantz to accept budget compromise

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) has urged Blue & White leader and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz to follow PM Netanyahu's example and announce his support of the draft legislation proposed by MK Tzvi Hauser that would postpone the final date by which the 2020 budget must be passed.

"The Prime Minister made a very important announcement this evening that will, hopefully, avert the need for another round of elections," he said. "I now call on Defense Minister Benny Gantz to likewise accept the compromise proposal and avoid the terrible and intolerable waste of funds that elections would cause, at this challenging time for the citizens of Israel."