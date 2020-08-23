US to start using blood plasma from recovered patients to treat live cases

Several months after MDA began using an innovative treatment using blood plasma from people who have recovered from coronavirus, in order to treat current patients, the United States will begin using a similar treatment, The Guardian reports.

US President Donald Trump is expected to announce this evening that he is granting an "emergency use authorization" for use of blood plasma. The Mayo Clinic is currently engaged in research on the treatment, which has already been shown to be of benefit in Israel; in the United States, it is still regarded as controversial.