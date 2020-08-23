Justice Minister Nissenkorn: I won't be deterred by incitement and lies

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn (Blue & White) has responded to the Prime Minister's attack on his integrity in this evening's press conference, insisting that he will "not be deterred by the lies and incitement."

"Netanyahu, it seems you have become confused," he said. "Regardless, I will continue to uphold the rule of law and protect Israeli democracy. In case anyone needs another reminder: I work for the sake of the citizens of Israel, and not for any single individual," he said.