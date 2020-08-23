|
Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20
MK Sofer: Likud, Blue & White should set aside their disputes
MK Ofir Sofer (Yamina) has expressed his hope that the Prime Minister and the Alternate Prime Minister will come to an agreement that will avert the danger of elections.
"Elections at such a time would be terrible for the State of Israel," he said. "I hope very much that the Likud and Blue & White parties will set aside their disputes and come together to defeat the coronavirus epidemic."
