Iran: Natanz explosion sabotage, details blocked due to 'security concerns'

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization stated today that the explosion that damaged the Natanz nuclear facility last month was due to "sabotage," although it has declined to elaborate, citing "security concerns."

According to AFP, Iranian spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi announced that, "Security investigations confirm this was sabotage and what is certain is that an explosion took place in Natanz. But how this explosion took place and with what materials... will be announced by security officials in due course."

Iran has denied that the explosion resulted in any casualties or radioactive leakage.