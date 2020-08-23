21:45 Reported News Briefs Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20 Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20 Amir Peretz to PM: Practise what you preach Economy Minister Amir Peretz (Labor) has alleged that the Prime Minister intentionally smeared the Justice Minister, Avi Nissenkorn (Blue & White), with baseless allegations. "Dear Mr. Prime Minister, do please explain to me how you can in one breath ask for a cessation of all attacks against you in the government, and in the next breath you make baseless and shameful allegations against the Justice Minister of the State of Israel?" he questioned. "You should practise what you preach!" ► ◄ Last Briefs