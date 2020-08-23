Iran: Downed plane hit by 2 missiles, passengers still alive after 1st hit

Analysis of the black boxes of the Ukrainian plane accidentally downed by Iranian forces has shown that the plane was hit by two missiles, 25 seconds apart, the BBC reports.

“Nineteen seconds after the first missile hit the plane, the voices of pilots inside the cockpit indicated that the passengers were [still] alive ... 25 seconds later the second missile hit the plane,” the report stated.

This is the first official report from Iran relating to data from the flight's black boxes, which were sent to France for analysis last month.

The Ukrainian Airlines flight was downed in January of this year, killing all 176 people on board. Iran later admitted that its Revolutionary Guards had shot down the plane in what was a "disastrous mistake," during a time of high alert against the United States.