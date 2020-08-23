21:36 Reported News Briefs Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20 Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20 MK Hauser: Delighted that PM was courageous enough to compromise Head of the Knesset's Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee, MK Tzvi Hauser (Derech Eretz), stated this evening: "I was delighted to hear that the Prime Minister has been courageous enough to accept my compromise proposal. Of course, although this was a necessary step, what needs to happen next is for the Knesset to pass it into law, and only then will the country be saved from heading to another round of elections." ► ◄ Last Briefs