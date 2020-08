21:33 Reported News Briefs Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20 Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20 MK Lapid: Another 100 days without a budget? They're detached from reality Responding to the Prime Minister's announcement that he accepts the proposal of MK Hauser to postpone the final date by which the 2020 budget must be passed, the opposition leader MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid-Telem) said:



"Another 100 days without a budget? Their compromise is to continue Netanyahu's utter failure? Schools that won't open properly, small businesses who won't get the help they need and ongoing high unemployment? This government is detached from reality - enough!"