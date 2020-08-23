MK Zohar: Now all the left wing and media spins are exposed as lies

Coalition chairman MK Miki Zohar (Likud) has praised Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for his decision to support the compromise legislation proposed by MK Hauser that postpones the final date by which the budget must be passed, thus averting national elections.

"The Prime Minister has accepted Hauser's compromise proposal out of a desire to ensure the welfare of the citizens of Israel," he said. "Now everyone can see that all the spins were a pack of lies - that all the claims against him were conjured up by the left wing and the media. This is how a true leader behaves - with responsibility."