Oded Revivi: PM's acceptance of compromise is good news for Israel

The head of the Efrat Regional Council, Oded Revivi, has congratulated the Prime Minister on his decision to accept the compromise agreement proposed by MK Tzvi Hauser, that postpones the final date by which the state budget must be passed for 2020, thus averting national elections.

"The announcement by the Prime Minister that he accepts the proposal of MK Hauser is good news for millions of Israeli citizens," he said. "The Prime Minister is right in asserting that elections at such a time would be a disaster for the country, for the economy, and for the public's faith in its elected officials.

"I hope that both the Likud and the Blue & White parties as well as the haredi parties will show responsibility and act together in order to battle the coronavirus epidemic, to get the economy back on its feet, and to strengthen Israel's position on the international stage," he concluded.