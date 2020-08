19:37 Reported News Briefs Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20 Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20 Kushner: 'We're reviewing' possibility of selling F35 jets to UAE Jared Kushner, senior White House adviser and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria today that the recent establishment of diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates “should increase the probability of” the UAE getting the F-35 jet, saying “it's something we're reviewing.” ► ◄ Last Briefs