19:35
Reported
News BriefsElul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20
Massachusetts police seeking man who gave 'Covid hugs' to strangers
Massachusetts police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to infect others with coronavirus, The Guardian reports.
The incidents took place in a Walmart, where a man walked up to several shoppers and gave them what is being called a "Covid hug" before telling them, "Just giving you a Covid hug. You now have Covid." He then laughed and walked away. One of the victims is a cancer survivor.
