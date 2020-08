19:14 Reported News Briefs Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20 Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20 28 fires caused today by incendiary balloons A total of 28 fires broke out today as a result of incendiary balloons sent from Gaza into Israel. Several balloons landed within communities, and one landed near a children's play area in the Eshkol Regional Council area. ► ◄ Last Briefs