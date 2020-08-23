|
Portland riots continue; police attacked with rocks & bottles
Riots continue in the United States, Reuters reports, with two groups of rival protesters clashing last night in Portland. Around 250 people were involved, carrying shields and wearing helmets and gas masks, and at one point they attempted to break into a government building. Police made 14 arrests.
Officers trying to restore calm came under attack by rocks, bottles, and paint balls.
