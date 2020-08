19:11 Reported News Briefs Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20 Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20 Amb. Dermer: Another Israel-Arab deal in coming weeks Read more Amb. Dremer in a special interview to Al Arabiya English: "We want to be at peace with all our neighbors" ► ◄ Last Briefs