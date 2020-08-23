Former MK Menachem Mozes in serious condition with Covid-19

Former MK Menachem Mozes (UTJ) has contracted the coronavirus, Behadrey Haredim reports, and is now in serious condition, on a respirator but not sedated.

Mozes had traveled to the United States to attend the wedding of a grandson and apparently contracted the disease there. He is being treated in a private home rather than in hospital.

Mozes is 73 years old and was a Knesset member until the formation of the 21st Knesset. The public is asked to pray for the healing of Menachem Eliezer ben Miriam Faiga among all the sick of the Jewish People.