Mexican gov't: Epidemic in 'sustained decline'

The Mexican Health Ministry has reported 6,482 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the last day, The Guardian reports, along with 644 fatalities during the same period.

As such, the country now has 556,216 confirmed virus cases and 60,254 deaths that have been linked to the epidemic. However, government officials have stated that the true number of those to have contracted the virus is probably much higher that the official number.

Nonetheless, there is apparently some room for optimism, given that the number of new daily cases has dropped slightly from its early-August peak. The government has declared the epidemic to be in “sustained decline.”