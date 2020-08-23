13 crushed to death in Peruvian nightclub

At least 13 people have been crushed to death or asphyxiated as they fled from a nightclub in Lima, Peru's capital, following a police raid.

Reuters reports that police were alerted to the illegal nightclub event - illegal because it breached Covid-19 regulations. When they arrived at the scene, around 120 people attempted to escape via the single entrance to the club, leading to the thirteen deaths and at least six injuries, including three to police officers.