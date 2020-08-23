|
17:47
News Briefs
Former Ukrainian PM in serious condition with coronavirus
Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, Reuters reports, and is in serious condition with high fever.
Tymoshenko served two terms as Prime Minister prior to her defeat in the 2010 presidential election.
Ukraine reported 2,328 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, for a total of 104,958 confirmed cases since the outbreak of the epidemic, and 2,271 deaths.
