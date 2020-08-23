17:29 Reported News Briefs Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20 Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20 Mike Pompeo to meet with heads of Sudanese gov't to promote Israel ties The U.S. State Department has announced that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will shortly be meeting with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Sovereign Council Chair General Abdel Fattah el-Burhan, in order to discuss continued U.S. support for the civilian-led transitional government and to express support for deepening the relationship between Sudan and Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs