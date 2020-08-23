Eilat hospital to open treatment center for survivors of sexual assault

Yoseftal hospital in Eilat plans to open its "acute treatment center" for survivors of sexual assault tomorrow.

The center has been equipped with all required materials, and will bring together experts from the fields of gynecology, surgery, psychology, psychiatry, and social work.

Yoseftal hospital has been in close contact with staff working in a similar center at Beer Sheva's Soroka hospital, run by the Clalit Health Fund and headed by Dr. Iris Shoham.