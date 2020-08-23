Police condemn MK Yaalon's tweet that implicitly compared police to Nazis

Israel Police have issued a scathing condemnation of MK Moshe Yaalon (Yesh Atid-Telem) for a comment he posted earlier on Twitter, implicitly comparing Jerusalem police to Nazis by writing, "I suggest all commanders and officers of the Jerusalem district of Israel Police read Yigal Eilam’s book ‘Carrying Out Orders.’"

"Statements of this kind are a direct continuation of the unbridled attacks on police that we have seen at demonstrations and on the internet, and now they are also coming from public servants who supposedly set a personal example," their statement reads.

"His 'suggestion and advice' is absolutely out of place and unacceptable, and we suggest that MK Yaalon refrain from making such comparisons in the future with regard to people who uphold the rule of law with their very bodies."