News BriefsElul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20
Vote on budget postponement postponed until 9 p.m. tonight
The Finance Committee has postponed its vote on proposed legislation to postpone the final date by which the state budget for 2020 must be passed until nine o'clock this evening.
The delay is reportedly due to ongoing disagreements between the Likud and Blue & White parties.
If the law is not passed by tomorrow, the government will automatically be dissolved and the country will go to its fourth round of elections in two years.
