15:35 Reported News Briefs Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20 Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20 Health advisory to avoid bathing off Galei Galil, Sokolov beaches The Health Ministry has issued an advisory to avoid bathing or conducting water sports off the Galei Galil and Sokolov beaches near Nahariya, due to a suspected leak of contaminated water from untreated sewage into Gaaton canal. The advisory will remain in place until further notice. ► ◄ Last Briefs