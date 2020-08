15:32 Reported News Briefs Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20 Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20 Balloon terror: 11 fires caused by balloons today alone Firefighter and rescue services have reported that today alone, 11 separate fires have been caused by incendiary balloons sent over from Gaza into Israeli communities and open areas over the border. ► ◄ Last Briefs