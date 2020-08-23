MK Zohar: 'Ehud Barak corruped the State of Israel'

Coalition chairman MK Miki Zohar (Likud) has expressed sharp criticism of former Prime Minister Ehud Barak, implicitly accusing him of funding at least in part recent left-wing demonstrations outside the current Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem.

"Ehud Barak corrupted the State of Israel," he said. "It's high time that he gave clear answers for his actions, as well as a transparent account of where the money is coming for all these anarchistic demonstrations that are destroying the fabric of our daily life, as well as attacking both the Prime Minister and all right-wing voters."