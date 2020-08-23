Smotrich: MK Hauser's compromise is a bluff

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) opposed a bill put forward by MK Zvi Hauser (Derech Eretz) to delay the deadline for passing a budget by 100 days, thereby preventing the Knesset from dissolving this week.

"Hauser's compromise is an 'Israbluff' which decrees another few months of government paralysis, with no budget and without proper management of the coronavirus challenge," Smotrich said during a Finance Committee discussion on the bill. "Immediately afterwards, we'll have new elections and another few months of paralysis. Elections right now is a bad thing, but a a government of disconnection and paralysis is much worse."