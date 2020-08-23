|
Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20
Drivers required to take courses to receive extension until 2021
Due to many complaints from drivers who are required to take mandatory courses, the Transportation Ministry has clarified that those drivers who are required to take a course in preventive driving, or to take refresher courses, will be granted an extension until March 1, 2021.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Transportation Ministry has limited the number of participants in any course to 20, causing a shortage of available courses.
