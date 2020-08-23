Canaanite fortress uncovered near Kiryat Gat

A Canaanite fortress from the 12th century BCE - when the Biblical Judges led the Jewish people - has been uncovered near the Kiryat Gat-area Kibbutz Gal On by Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) excavations.

According to IAA archaeologists, "the fortress that we discovered provides a glimpse into the geopolitical reality described in the Book of Judges, in which the Canaanites, Israelites, and Philistines are at war with each other."