13:01
Reported
News BriefsElul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20
Investigation opened against policeman suspected of violence
The Department for Investigating Police Officers has opened an investigation against Nissu Gueta, on suspicion that he hit a protester during the Jerusalem demonstration.
At the same time, the Association for Civil Rights in Israel has demanded that Gueta be suspended. "Nothing can justify a violent response like this one, on the part of a policeman," they wrote. "The commanders must immediately investigate this issue."
