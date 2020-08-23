13:01
  Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20

Investigation opened against policeman suspected of violence

The Department for Investigating Police Officers has opened an investigation against Nissu Gueta, on suspicion that he hit a protester during the Jerusalem demonstration.

At the same time, the Association for Civil Rights in Israel has demanded that Gueta be suspended. "Nothing can justify a violent response like this one, on the part of a policeman," they wrote. "The commanders must immediately investigate this issue."

