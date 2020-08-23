Two coronavirus patients die of virus in northern Israel

A 73-year-old coronavirus patient died in Nahariya's Galilee Medical Center. The patient, a resident of Nahariya, was on a respirator over the past few days, and his condition deteriorated over the weekend, until his death.

At the Baruch Padeh Medical Center in Tiberias, a 53-year-old resident of Kafr Misr died of coronavirus. Her mother, 77 years old, is also ill with the virus and is in critical condition.