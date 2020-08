10:51 Reported News Briefs Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20 Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20 Motorcyclist caught driving at 231 kilometers an hour Traffic police identified a motorcyclist driving at 231 kilometers (143.5 miles) per hour, on Route 44. The motorcyclist was arrested and brought for an interrogation. He was brought to the court, which decided to release him to house arrest with limiting conditions. ► ◄ Last Briefs