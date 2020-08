09:37 Reported News Briefs Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20 Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20 Teen cyclist hit by vehicle in Tel Mond A 14-year-old bicyclist was hit by a vehicle on Halord Road in Tel Mond. Magen David Adom (MDA) transferred the teen to Meir Medical Center moderate condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs